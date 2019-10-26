FLORENCE — One Place of the Shoals Director Elizabeth Moore and agency volunteer Alyssa Ashley are striving to help students recognize childhood domestic violence and how to cope with its impact.
The duo is taking their presentation, which includes a 22-minute, Emmy-nominated special, "Family Secrets: When Violence Hits Home," to schools across the Shoals.
The Nickelodeon-produced documentary features stories of children who grew up living with domestic violence and how they overcame the impact of their childhood experiences.
The presentation to Wilson High School seventh-graders on Thursday educated them on the work of One Place and also gave a name to the devastating impact that bullying and violent behavior on the parts of adults in the home can have on children.
"Childhood domestic violence is different than domestic violence in that it's the effect that adult behavior has on the children in a home," Ashley said. "You can't control the actions of other people but we all have control over how these things ultimately affect us."
As the students watched the on-screen testimonials of children who'd spent many years of their young lives witnessing domestic violence in their homes but overcame that way of life, the information resonated.
When Moore asked the students what they should do in such a situation where physical or emotional abuse was going on, the students were quick to respond with, "call the police," "talk to a friend" and "speak out."
"Remember, you might have to be that good friend to someone going through this, and there's help available," Moore said. "It's never a child's fault when there's domestic violence in the home. It's not a child's responsibility to control how an adult behaves."
Part of the healing process for the children in the documentary involved counseling, and the realization they are not alone in their fight.
"That's what we do at One Place – we're right there with you," Moore said.
The One Place service trained facility dog, Athens, also attended Thursday's presentation.
Moore explained that Athens, a 2-year-old lab-retriever mix, is a calming factor for many clients and can stay with the client through interviews as well as all stages of the legal proceedings.
Ashley, who is also a songwriter/musician and a longtime member of the Kerry Gilbert Band, played guitar and sang two songs she wrote –one about standing strong against domestic abuse, the other about One Place.
The students said they'll be more aware of what other kids are going through. Several students expressed their appreciation for Moore and Ashley in bringing them such an eye-opening presentation.
Student Carter Ramos said he was most impressed with the presentation and told the two, "It's cool that ya'll took the time to come to our school and do this for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.