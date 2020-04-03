TUSCUMBIA — Everyone loves a parade and on Thursday the city's school children were the guests of honor for a citywide event.
Teachers and other employees throughout the school system's four campuses came together by school in their decorated vehicles to ride through the city, honking and waving and letting the children know just how special they are.
Trenholm Primary School Principal Veronica Bayles said the early afternoon parade was designed to put a smile on children's faces and "bring a little happiness amongst all this uncertainty."
Bayles said when school was cancelled for the rest of the year, teachers everywhere were devastated.
"We all just felt that it was important to let them know how much we miss them and miss seeing them, in person, every day," she said.
The parade also served as a kickoff of sorts for the start of the school system's new "at home" educational instruction which begins Monday.
