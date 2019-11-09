MUSCLE SHOALS — There will be a free Parent Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Northwest-Shoals Community College for all parents of students in Colbert County Schools.
The event is sponsored by Upward Bound of Northwest-Shoals Community College and the Colbert County Education Foundation.
There will be guest speakers throughout the day, and information tables and resources will be available to parents.
Information and resources for low-income families will also be available.
Event coordinator Chelsea Yarber said resources for parents include college information, as well as information on GED classes.
"People often just don't know what resources are even available, or how to come by them, so this is just an event that brings all that together in one place," she said.
