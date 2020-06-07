TUSCUMBIA — City leaders and school officials are working together toward a permanent fix for flooding on Cave Street.
Since the completion late last summer of the Howard Chappell Stadium renovation project with the resurfacing of the football field, that area and the low–lying area of Cave Street at the stadium's east end have flooded numerous times.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said an ineffective inlet has allowed floodwater to stand as water rushes past the inlet. He said the city will be installing two new pumps at Cave and First streets near where the drainage pond is located.
The existing pumps had been ineffective, requiring excessive maintenance.
The retention pond was built to hold 1.5 million gallons of water, according to Chris Hand, the school system's facilities director.
From the project's hydrology study, that would be sufficient for a 10-year flood situation. Project engineers based the dimensions and construction on average rainfall, not flash flooding.
However, it's the flash flooding that has caused the problems as the runoff overwhelms the subsurface piping system.
"To mitigate that, we're now working with the city to get the clearance to create a surface flume," Hand said. "The engineers feel it's a matter of adding a flume to carry the water straight to the pond.
"It will be street level with a low slope, and then cut into the embankment so it can flow into the pond. The pond hasn't filled and flooded its capacity yet, so we feel like we'll be in good shape there."
The piping system carries the water to Spring Creek.
Underwood said the city will grant the easement to the school board for the work.
"This is just one of those things where we're working together for the good of the whole city," he said.
Hand said more discussion will continue this week, finalizing plans that must be taken before the board of education for its approval.
He said once approved, the project should be completed quickly and before school reconvenes in the fall.
