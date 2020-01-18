FLORENCE — Riverhill School students take seriously their role in helping to eradicate polio.
November marked the fourth year the school has partnered with the Florence Rotary Club to collect "Pennies for Polio."
This year's collection resulted in 620 pounds of pennies, equating to $1,085.72.
With matching donations through the Rotary Club and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the school was responsible for $9,771 being donated to PolioPlus.
The school, through student collections and matching donations, has contributed nearly $40,000 to the polio eradication effort, thus providing 40,000 polio vaccinations.
Students learned their final counts on Friday during a school assembly.
Today, polio is only endemic in three countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. Only 163 cases of polio were reported in the three countries in 2019.
