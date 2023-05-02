PHIL CAMPBELL — The public is encouraged to attend a town hall style meeting on May 8 regarding capital improvement plans for Northwest-Shoals Community College's Phil Campbell campus.
College officials will announce the plan and gather feedback from the public at the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in Building 305.
College President Jeff Goodwin will lead the meeting, which will include comments from Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville.
The $30 million facelift for the two college campuses (including Muscle Shoals) was announced early last year, part of a statewide initiative through the Alabama Community College System.
Funding for the project includes money awarded by the Legislature through the Public School and College Authority bond issue.
The most immediate needs in terms of buildings are on the Phil Campbell campus.
College officials said work on the campus is expected to take about 18 months and includes extensive renovations on many buildings and technology upgrades.
Work got underway last spring on the baseball and softball fields on the Muscle Shoals campus, but there has been no timeline publicized for building renovations on that campus.
Officials would not say prior to the May 8 meeting when work on facilities at Phil Campbell will get underway.
"The Phil Campbell campus is where public junior colleges started in our state," said Goodwin, who added that this is the 60th anniversary of the Alabama Community College System. "It's the perfect time to show the public how we plan to enhance the infrastructure and give the campus an overall facelift."
(0) comments
