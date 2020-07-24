Colbert County schools are set to reopen Aug. 24, but Superintendent Gale Satchel said plans are fluid and remain flexible.
On the academic front, students will choose a traditional face-to-face classroom setting or remote learning.
In the case of a natural disaster or other crisis, a blended option will be offered whereby students learn virtually with some in-person contact with teachers.
The deadline for students to declare their preference is Aug. 21.
But the first order of business, Satchel said, will be student safety, thus the purchase of 56 foggers to be used in all schools multiple times a day.
The 14 stationary machines and 42 handheld fogging devices will deliver strong disinfecting agents, even during the school day as groups of students move from one location to another.
"We'll especially be fogging cafeterias, gymnasiums and classrooms," Satchel said. "Our janitors and other employees will be trained on how to use the fogging machines."
Social distancing will be enforced constantly as well, she said, adding there will even be a staggered start to school.
Students choosing traditional education will return in groups, alphabetically, Aug. 24, 25 and 26. On Aug. 27, everyone will be on campus.
Masks will not be required.
"The staggered start gives us an opportunity to identify our strengths and weaknesses early on because we realize we'll still have a lot of details to work out," she said.
"We're working diligently with families, especially those with small children. There's no foolproof, 100% effective plan for every child, but I can assure our families that we'll work with every single child, all 2,600 of them, to get the best fit."
Currently, Satchel said the district's focus is on virtual learning and how that will play out, particularly since there are technology glitches beyond their control.
A lack of internet service still plagues many students due to the lack of broadband in outlying areas.
Satchel said those remote-learning students will be assigned a Chromebook that can be used from any of the school's parking lots or public library lots. There will also be drive-through issuance of assignments to be completed by pencil and paper.
"We have a significant number of kids in those outlying areas, and they just fall into this digital divide, but we're going to see to it they're taken care of," she said.
The virtual learners will have access to teachers daily. Satchel said no parents will have the responsibility of teaching their children, adding, "That's still our responsibility and that won't change."
The State Department of Education will provide digital technology platforms to deliver lessons remotely through Schoolology for lesson delivery, and School PLP, where teachers can drop lesson plans and instructional videos. It will also house information for students who are absent.
The start date was moved back from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 to allow for teacher training.
"With this pandemic forcing changes constantly, everything is fair game, but we're acting as decisively and as quickly as possible with the resources we have," Satchel said.
