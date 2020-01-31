She was supposed to be standing at full attention, perfectly still, and for the most part she was, but a single tear managed to escape when she heard the audiotape of those first 9-11 calls on that fateful fall day in 2001.
Wilson High School junior Allie Austin, along with her history dual enrollment classmates, were participants this week in a Sept. 11, 2001, living museum exhibit in the school library.
For Austin, who was in character of a businesswoman standing with her co-workers in front of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, the role she played was gripping.
The voices playing in the background of actual victims calling for help brought home to her the reality of the atrocities that day that she's only read about.
"It's emotional — when that call comes in, it's so real. The realness of it just hits you. I couldn't help but tear up," Austin said.
The students of Patricia Chandler's class weren't yet born when the U.S. became the target of terrorist acts that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, but through their reconstruction of the scene outside of the World Trade Center, the students, in a sense, lived it themselves.
The smoke-filled library featured depictions of victims trying to flee the area, as well as emergency first responders, street bystanders and a news crew. In the background was the New York skyline with smoke and flames billowing from the towers.
As classes from throughout the school came by to observe, the students stood silently, listening and looking.
Third-grader Jared Sumners said he can't understand "why those people would do such a thing."
A classmate, Piper Williams, said she can't image such fear and "how scary it must have been for all those people."
The project was a departure for Chandler, unlike living museums she and her classes have created before.
"This is the first year that none of my students were born by Sept. 11, 2001, and it seemed like the right time to do 9/11 as our museum because the students are counting on adults to explain and teach this tragic event," Chandler said.
She said her students dove willingly into the project, researching facts and viewing thousands of images.
"I still get the question "why?" often, and I wish I had the answer. They don't understand such radical hatred."
Actual firefighters, police and other first responders from throughout the community also participated in the museum adding authenticity.
Eleventh-grade student Wil Dixon played an injured businessman, covered in dust and debris, laying on the ground. His classmate, Lane Newell knelt beside him in the role of a paramedic.
"The thing I just couldn't imagine is being in that building, or on one of those planes, and knowing you're going to die," Dixon said.
Newell said his knowledge that the first responders to enter the building all perished was sobering.
"Hearing these tapes with calls for help coming from all over and the panic all around — it's a lot to take in," Newell said.
Student observers noted a taped call whereby a female passenger from one of the hijacked planes called a family member in her last moments. In a quiet, calm voice she explained that she didn't think she'd make it and she asked the person she called to "please tell my children I love them."
Chandler said the project gave her students a new appreciation not only for first responders and human resiliency but for life in general.
Museum participant Cameryn Giraldo said her research into 9/11 helped her understand that the U.S. hasn't always been divided.
"Our country really came together at that time," she said. "That's how it should be."
