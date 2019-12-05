A group of University of North Alabama education majors stepped out of their classroom training Wednesday to get a firsthand look at the operations of three local industries.
The day-long tour of G&G Steel, North American Lighting and Southwire, Inc., as well as a visit to the Shoals Small Business Incubator, provided information the soon to be graduating students say they can use during their teaching careers.
"Some of the students I'll be teaching won't be planning to go to college, so it's important for me to have a good understanding of the workforce and the jobs that are available for them," said Rodney Harris, who'll begin his teaching career in January. "I'll be able to tell them that I've been to these places and seen the work that goes on there."
Hannah Smith and Claire Isbell said they also appreciated the opportunity to get an up-close look at the industries that will likely one day employ some of their students.
"We can give our students some real-life information and examples based on what we've learned and experienced," Smith said.
"Students need to know how to problem solve and these jobs are good examples of that," Smith said. "The jobs also incorporate the STEM subjects they study in school. They (students) need to know that what they're learning is useful and will help them in the workplace."
Isbell, who plans to begin her teaching career at the kindergarten level, said even her very young students can benefit from the information she gained on the tour.
"I believe you begin laying that foundation when they're very young, even (in) kindergarten," she said.
Christy Waters, the UNA Education Department instructor accompanying the students, said the tour was one final piece of the puzzle before the students begin teaching in their own classrooms.
"The goal is to allow them to make a direct connection to what industry is doing, and learn how they can incorporate that information in their classroom."
