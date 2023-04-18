FLORENCE — The Florence school system's education foundation has a new event set for Saturday, Putting Fore the Falcons.
The fundraising event will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Forest Hills Elementary School.
Ticket holders can play a round of putt-putt golf on 19 unique holes sponsored and decorated by local businesses.
Foundation Director Miranda Haddock said it's an activity for the whole family and businesses can compete for best designed hole.
Haddock said tickets will be sold for $1 a piece and each activity costs between one and five tickets. Tickets are available at the event.
"Everything we make on this event goes right back into our classrooms," she said. "We had incredible help putting this together, especially from our Florence High School welding department."
Students created the needed 18 putt-putt boards and once they were built, they were distributed to businesses to decorate.
"We really wanted the school involved and decided what better way than to have them actually build the boards," Haddock said. "We just gathered the supplies they needed and they went to work building them and did an outstanding job is less than two weeks."
The event will include a festival-like atmosphere with food trucks, face painting, balloon animals, carnival games and chances to win prizes along with a hole-in-one challenge.
"This is an event that we could incorporate students and their work could really shine and we could make money for our classrooms at the same time," she said.
The Florence Education Foundation has awarded nearly $30,000 in grants this school year.
