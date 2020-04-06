With school districts across the state making the adjustment beginning today to online learning, the Shoals-based nonprofit Read and Teach is donating curriculum to 427 business teachers in 42 states and six countries for use in their newly established virtual classrooms.
Co-founder and director April Clark, a former Colbert County High School marketing teacher, said her goal is to support as many teachers as possible by providing the standards-based resources for free. The program typically includes an actual concert on the school campus that students learn to promote and market.
With her adaptable curriculum, it simulates a hypothetical concert. Read and Teach will maintain contact with teachers using the curriculum in hopes of providing the full experience for students once they return to school in the fall.
"I can't imagine how difficult it is to be an educator during this uncertain time . . . but we can still provide an effective education via online learning," Clark said.
The free curriculum is available to all business, education or career technical teachers by visiting reachandteach.rocks
