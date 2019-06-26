The Reach and Teach nonprofit organization that takes a hands-on approach to instilling in high school students valuable marketing and promotion skills has won a statewide video contest and a $40,000 grant through Wind Creek Hospitality.
Earlier this week the company presented the check to Reach and Teach co-founders April Clark and Cameron Flener (of Velcro Pygmies).
Clark, a former high school teacher works with marketing students in schools across the country, teaching them the skills needed in promoting and marketing a live concert on their campus.
There were 92 video entries in the contest with the public having two weeks to vote.
Clark said with the first place win and the additional funding, the organization can expand its program to include a wider roster of artists to perform in various genres of music.
The rock cover band Velcro Pygmies has been performing all concerts to date.
"This contest really blew us away as we had so many people, even strangers, voting for us and becoming real advocates of what we're doing," Clark said. "We are most grateful to Wind Creek for this opportunity."
