MUSCLE — ESPN SportsCenter anchor and College GameDay host Rece Davis gave a shout out this morning to Muscle Shoals High School, his alma mater.
The Class of 1984 graduate took to Twitter with a video whereby he said the pledge of allegiance, followed by a moment of silent reflection.
He then offered a few words to Muscle Shoals students at the beginning of their virtual school day, wishing them safety, health and happiness.
Since Gov. Kay Ivey ordered Alabamians to shelter in place and schools to remain closed the remainder of the school year, each weekday, students of Muscle Shoals City Schools start with a guest leader offering the pledge.
Monday's video with Davis, according to Muscle Shoals administrators, was an encouraging start to the day from "a great guy and friend."
