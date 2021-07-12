logan sledge
Buy Now

Covenant Christian School and BEST Robotics student Logan Sledge assists a resident at Burns Nursing and Rehab facility in painting a birdhouse he created. [COURTESY]

 By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer

Covenant Christian School student Logan Sledge recently partnered with Northwest-Shoals Community College's BEST robotics co-hub director Kim Sheppard to create birdhouses for nursing home residents.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.