Sheffield City Schools Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Wieseman, left, and Principal Marcus Rice look over surveillance cameras inside the newly renovated secretary’s office Tuesday at Sheffield High. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Phase one of renovations at Sheffield High School is complete, and Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Wieseman said it's all been done with one thing in mind: safety.
The city's school board last year approved $3 million for the first phase of much-needed improvements for the 80-year-old school.
The first order of business was revamping the entryway with secure doors and creating a safe foyer-like area with separate locking doors entering the downstairs classroom hallway.
The building also boasts new, ultra secure doors on the front.
Recently completed was Principal Marcus Rice's office, a secretarial space, conference room, storage room and two new bathrooms. A nearby teacher workroom with refurbished bathrooms were completed last year.
Still a structurally sound facility with concrete supports, school officials made the decision to renovate and update the existing building.
"It makes it safer and more functional for the 21st century," Wieseman said.
Officials anticipate the next round of renovations to start next month with HVAC replacement throughout, new plumbing and covering of plaster walls with sheetrock. New LED lighting will be installed throughout the building and the auditorium will be completely revamped with new seating, lighting, sound and flooring as well as refurbished walls.
Sophomore student Jon Will Hufstedler said it's exciting to see the changes.
"It's going to give us a better name and draw good attention to have the school updated and new," he said. "It already feels so much safer with all the safety measures they have in place. This just shows we care about our appearance and when people drive by they get a good opinion of what our school is really like. It's like a new identity."
Sheffield High School has 270 students in grades 9 through 12.
Wieseman said upgrades to the facilities could be a game-changer for the school which has struggled with enrollment.
"Anytime something is fresh and new it encourages people to want to be a part of it," she said. "Now, we'll have facilities to reflect all the good things going on at Sheffield High School."
With the bulk of the classroom renovations being done this summer, Wiesemen said she hopes to have the remainder of the work completed by the end of 2023.
