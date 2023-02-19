MORE INFORMATION
MUSCLE SHOALS — The Shoals area's economy got a $148.5 million boost from Northwest-Shoals Community College in fiscal year 2020-21, according to a report issued last week by the Alabama Community College System.
The independent, 102-page Lightcast report said NWSCC employed 452 full-time and part-time faculty and staff that year. Payroll amounted to $18.6 million, much of which was spent in the region for groceries, mortgage and rent payments, dining out and other household expenses.
The college spent another $15.2 million on day-to-day expenses related to facilities, supplies and professional services, according to the report
College President Jeff Goodwin said it is important to quantify the impact NWSCC has on the community.
"Our community college system knows how important it is to capture the impact of how we serve Alabama every day," Goodwin said. "This report puts numbers to the impact we knew we were making in our northwest Alabama communities through the countless alumni stories we hear each year."
The report points out that thousands of former NWSCC students are employed in the college's service area. As a result of their education, they receive higher earnings.
The report shows that NWSCC students generate $8.30 in future earnings for every dollar invested in their education.
In fiscal year 2020-21, NWSCC alumni generated $122.2 million in added income for the regional economy.
Taxpayers-provided funding for NWSCC totaled $16.5 million in 2020-21. For every dollar of public money invested in NWSCC, taxpayers will receive $2.50 in return over the course of students' working lives, the report stated.
College officials say moving forward in building new relationships with business and industry will keep the trajectory moving in a positive direction.
"We're constantly building relationships with new companies and partnering with new companies," said Andrew Robbins, NWSCC manager of Training for Business and Industry. "There's a definite uptick in the need for program development from us, especially with the non-credited skills training."
Robbins said there's been a surge in the willingness of employers to invest in their employees with additional training. Those employees, in turn, invest in the economy.
"We work with those non-credit students who are being upskilled as they're making a big impact on the workforce," he said.
One of the biggest employer demands currently is for the commercial driver's license program.
"We have to keep up with the demands and needs of business and industry and turn that into good, sound training at the college," Robbins said. "That's ultimately going to impact our economy."
