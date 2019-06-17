FLORENCE — The "Rescue Me Project" is the recipient of a $1,500 grant from the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation.
The mentoring organization works with youth throughout the Shoals area to encourage strong character while addressing bullying, peer pressure, drugs and alcohol use, and other societal issues.
The grant is part of the ACJF's 2019 "Thanks for Making a Difference" grant cycle. The organization this year gave $40,000 in grants to nonprofits that strive to make a difference in their communities.
Program Director DeWayne Malone said the award will be used to enhance mentoring programs with materials and equipment such as much-needed projector screens, as well as new software for the educational component of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.