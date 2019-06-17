FLORENCE — Throughout the summer, students are producing public service anti-drug announcements each week where they spell out, in large lettering on the fence of the nearby baseball field facing North Broadway Street, positive messages for the community.
Last week's message was, "Fight Big Tobacco."
It's an aspect of the Riverbend Prevention Services team. The job of the center's prevention specialists, serving Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties, is to bring prescription drug safety and alcohol and substance abuse programs to the community with a focus on north Alabama students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
Through a grant-funded community education program, specialists are working with youth this summer at Broadway Recreation Center.
Prevention Specialist Denise Dolan said the PSA's are encouraging for the students and allow them to express publicly what they've learned.
