FLORENCE — Students and personnel of Riverhill School donned their pink today for a surprise celebration of two cancer-surviving staff members.
The celebration during the school's morning assembly was in honor of second-grade teacher Lisa Paine, whose five-year anniversary for being cancer free is today.
Also celebrated today was the school's art teacher, Lisa Wallace, who'll be 20 years cancer-free in May.
Staff and students throughout the school dressed in pink and presented handmade cards to the women in honor of their milestone anniversaries.
A pink lantern release, scheduled for today in conjunction with the celebration, was rescheduled due to weather.
