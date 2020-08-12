FLORENCE — Riverhill School sixth-grader Lincoln Platt said nothing could thwart his excitement about returning to school Tuesday, not even that pesky mask he had to wear.
"This thing (mask) is really annoying, but I'm hoping a face protector will replace it at some point," Platt said. "I feel like eventually this mask is going to just melt into my face."
But Platt said he'll try to keep a good attitude about the mask because the annoyance is worth it just to get back in school.
Riverhill students are the first in the area to return to the classroom.
All students in the school's pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade classes are wearing masks inside the building.
Principal Mary Jane Fowler said the school's faculty and staff's excitement matched that of the students.
"Everyone is ready to get back with the students," Fowler said. "We have a good, solid safety plan in place, and our families are really on board with it."
As for the first day back, many of the typical events didn't occur, like parents coming into the school with their children and taking photos. But there was a plan for that, too.
"Our teachers made sure to take those pictures," Fowler said. "The parents were fine with it."
With every child masked upon entrance, they also had to be checked in and have their temperature taken. Three entrances were used to receive the students, so there were no large groups congregating.
The students seemed to adjust quickly to the new requirements.
Platt said he expects a quick acclimation in all respects, but added, "I'll really appreciate our time outside when we can take our masks off for a break."
He said his concerns for a pandemic-style school year are more related to how it could affect the curriculum.
"I was really looking forward to taking international studies, but I'm afraid now that we can't eat the food, and that's a big part of the class, maybe the biggest," he said. "But we'll adjust. I have a feeling we'll all be doing a lot of adjusting."
