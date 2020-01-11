FLORENCE — Riverhill School students participated Friday in their school science fair with the 50 projects remaining on display.
Students in third through sixth grades constructed projects in one of two categories — biological or physical.
The biological division includes projects ranging from the study of effects of various soil types and feeding substances on growth and longevity to the effects of video gaming on the brain.
The physical division projects range from various chemical reactions to how to bake the best cookies.
Winners were chosen by a team of independent judges, who award points by following the Alabama Independent School Association's Science Fair rubric.
This year's winners will go on to compete in the Alabama Independent School Association's District Science Fair later this month in Bessemer.
The school has been hosting science fairs for more than 20 years.
