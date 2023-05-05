FLORENCE — Ralph Richey has his desk stationed just inside the front door foyer of Riverhill School, affording him a birds-eye view of the school's epicenter.
But don't expect to find him at that desk often. He's usually mingling with students — wherever on campus they may be. And that's just the way school officials like it.
Richey is a retired police officer who spent most of his 32-year career — 23 years — in St. Florian and 12 years as the town's police chief.
Since his retirement, he has also worked as a school resource officer in Lauderdale County but has been retired altogether since 2020.
Three weeks ago, Richey came out of retirement again. This time it was to become the SRO at the place he already considered home.
"My kids went to school at Riverhill and when the school was located in St. Florian, I was there every single day, just checking in or helping out in whatever way they needed me," he said. "I always kept a watch out for the school."
For Principal Mary Jane Fowler, Richey was the perfect person to fill the school's first SRO position, but she was hesitant to just come right out and ask knowing he was retired.
"Hiring a SRO had definitely been on my radar, especially since that horrific shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville in March," Fowler said.
Six people were killed in that shooting, three of them children.
"Officer Richey had always been so good to us at Riverhill when we were in St. Florian and, of course, he came to my mind for this position. I called him to get information about how to proceed on finding a SRO," Fowler said.
"We talked a while and then he said he'd be willing to help us out if we were interested. I was thrilled to say the least."
While Richey says he has the best post-retirement job in the world at the school nearest and dearest to his heart, the children and staff's safety is at the forefront of his mind. So, he implemented some measures right away.
"We outfitted every adult on campus with a handheld, long-range radio that they have with them at all times," Richey said. "We did the training on those and we've had other drills."
Richey said that while he wasn't familiar with the new building, located on Darby Drive in Florence, he was pleased to see all the built-in safety measures, like a secure foyer with a buzzer entry system, doors throughout the building that automatically lock, and designated, structurally safe areas.
"They definitely built this school for safety," he said.
Fowler said Richey's experience and his ability to "see what we can't see in terms of safety" is the school's most valuable resource.
"It's great that he already knew so many of us, but he also came in and started implementing ideas to make us even safer, and you just can't put a price on that," Fowler said.
What Richey is not, according to Fowler, is a disciplinarian.
"Our teachers don't expect him to discipline children," she said. "He is strictly here to be the children's friend, their trusted protector and someone they can talk to and connect with."
"I give fist bumps and hi-fives all day long, and I love it," Richey said.
And despite being less than a month on the job, he's already making an impact on students.
Fourth-grader Mary Hunter Bruss said he's always ready with a fist bump when she arrives at school in the mornings. More importantly, she said, he's met some urgent needs.
"When we were having our field day outside, my little brother wanted some lemonade from the lemonade stand but didn't have any money. He asked my Mom, and she didn't have any either, but officer Richey heard him and gave him the money. I thought that was very kind of him."
