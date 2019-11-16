FLORENCE — Riverhill School's second graders have had a busy two weeks learning about the economics of supply and demand and all that goes along with it.
On Friday, their lessons culminated in a school-wide expo whereby the second graders sold the wares they've produced, i.e. slime, stress balls, furry wrapped pencils, painted pet rocks and even some baked goods.
As each grade level moved through the second-grade wing of the school, purchases were being made and wait lists were established.
"I made slime and they just loved it," said Levi Terry.
Asked his greatest lesson learned during the study and production aspect of the economics unit, Terry said, "I learned that it's really hard to sell certain things so we had to lower the price."
Such lessons were exactly what second-grade teacher and event coordinator Rachel Pope had hoped the students would learn.
"They worked through every phase of the process as producers and consumers of goods and services," Pope said. "They did all the production themselves with (supervised) baking. The stress balls were the biggest hit, and we ran out and now have a sizable waiting list on those. I guess we'll get back in production right away."
The students raised $500 to donate to the Florence Help Center food pantry.
