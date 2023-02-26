FLORENCE — Riverhill teachers Lynn Wooten and Julia Thaxton weren't sure how their third- and fourth-grade classes would respond to a study on the pioneer days.
Both classes spent the past two weeks reading the Laura Ingalls Wilder novel, "Little House in the Big Woods."
"We couldn't have guessed how much they'd enjoy learning about this time period," Thaxton said. "It was all new information for them and they just couldn't get enough of it."
Culminating activities on Thursday and Friday had the students dressing in pioneer days attire and trying their hand at activities from that time period like sewing quilt tops, churning butter and building replica log homes from popsicle sticks.
The students got to see firsthand a butter churn at work and learned how ironing was done back then, with heavy cast iron.
Some of the students said they thought they'd enjoy the pioneer life. Others said they were grateful those days are over.
"I absolutely could not be a pioneer girl," said fourth-grader Jayva Myatt-Jones, who was donning a prairie dress and bonnet. "I can only imagine how hard it was using real wood to have to build their own homes back then. We just used popsicle sticks and I got super frustrated."
Thaxton, who has been sewing most of her life, shared her talents with the classes by leading them through a quilt top-making activity out of muslin.
"Sewing was my favorite activity," said fourth-grader Briar Winkle. "I'd never sewed before, but I really enjoyed it."
As for the information he gained about that time period, he said there were plenty of revelations.
"I just never knew there was so much open land back then all over the country," he said. "There was so much to explore and roaming animals and that's just hard to imagine."
Thaxton said her goal for the students was in keeping with her motto — to always want to learn more.
Wooten said the students "were crazy about the book" and also watched some "Little House on the Prairie" TV episodes.
"Even at this young age, they realized that it was a difficult way of life," she said. "They gained a lot of respect for people's hard work and I feel like our goal was accomplished."
