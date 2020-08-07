SHEFFIELD — Kevin Leigh Robinson is known for thinking outside the box. He said the life experiences that brought him back to the city he loves two years ago are what best qualify him to be its next mayor.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
The 45-year-old candidate has spent 25 years working in the music industry, for global advertising agencies, as well as in construction management. He is also the owner of Do Right Man Barbershop in downtown Sheffield.
It's his deep understanding of the music industry that Robinson considers his greatest asset in terms of enhancing the city.
"We have a brand that is incredibly valuable to the world when it comes to music, and we can offer this to industries that create jobs and build on the amazing work that has already been done here," he said.
"Sheffield launched my adult life into the world. We're heavily invested in this city, and I want to see it grow and be a cleaner city with fewer cracks in the foundation."
He said if elected, among his first goals will be to develop a transparent plan for the city that solidifies its foundation.
"We're losing workers and citizens every month and we need to stop the leaks," he said.
He said his priorities will be to strengthen and support the school system; help revive and bring new life to future developments; tackle the train issue; and create jobs that not only improve infrastructure, but lay a foundation for future projects — all of which he believes can piggyback off the success of tourism brought about by Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
He said his fresh ideas for the city involve his commitment to listening to residents from every corner of the city, and working with neighboring cities as well.
He said although the Shoals area is steeped in rich music, "Helen Keller is the biggest rock star we have, so we must work with our deaf community and others to build upon that world-renowned reputation."
Transparency is a quality Robinson takes seriously, he said.
"Trust is earned, and as mayor I will operate with full disclosure to the community. Collaboration is key to working together. We will repair the trust and roads at the same time."
Robinson said he came into the race with a fresh, unique vision for "a town on the edge of entropy," adding that there's a good old boy network at play in which residents have grown distrustful.
"This isn't a life legacy position for me," he said. "I'd have four years to do all I can for the betterment of Sheffield, and if people like me I can go for four more. If not, they can bring in someone else with different ideas.
"I'm starting from scratch with no beef or drama, just a desire to build this beautiful city."
