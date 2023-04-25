GREENHILL — The state chapter of Future Business Leaders of America has a newly elected secretary, Rogers High School sophomore Madilyn Hanback.
Her election marks the first time the school has produced a state FBLA officer.
As her district's vice president the past year, Hanback said she knew she wanted to be a part of the state leadership team.
"So, I went for a bigger role," she said.
Hanback said much of her time was spent at last week's FBLA State Leadership Conference in Mobile campaigning for the position.
"It took a lot of time and I had to do a lot of speaking to the FBLA members but in the end I got to make a lot of new friends, so it was worth it," she said. "This is going to take time and hard work, but it's going to be a worthwhile experience."
Hanback first joined the FBLA as a high school freshman.
Early on, she knew she wanted to pursue an officer's position.
"I really like being in the know about things," she said.
Her job as secretary entails taking attendance and the minutes from each executive council meeting, which is once in the spring and fall.
"I can bring this information back to my own chapter and I feel like this gives us a window for much more information by virtue of me being on the state team," Hanback said. "Being a part of the state leadership team will open my eyes to what's going on in the world outside of Greenhill, Alabama."
Statewide, FBLA has 11,000 members.
She said her interest in the school's FBLA organization came about as she got more and more interested in marketing, advertising and event planning.
"It's a little pressure but I'm looking forward to it," Hanback said. "We'll have bi-weekly team meetings where we discuss upcoming events. I'm just thrilled to have this camaraderie."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.