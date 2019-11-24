GREENHILL — Rogers High School math teacher Lorie White learned she was a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math teaching in 2017.
Then, the federal government shut down last year, which disrupted the prestigious awards program through the National Science Foundation.
Fast forward a year and the process picked back up and winners determined. Among them was White who is now recognized as the state's top math teacher and she's on the short list for the national honor.
The Foundation chooses top math and science teachers yearly for each state, alternating years between elementary/middle school and secondary educators.
When White, who is in her 31st year of teaching (the whole time at Rogers), learned of her finalist status in 2017 she expected a wait, but she couldn't have foreseen it taking two years.
"It was just the timing of how it all happened with the government shutdown, and it isn't a quick process anyway," she laughed, adding that she eventually put it out of her mind after about a year and a half had passed.
Then came the news this fall, and the whirlwind began.
"They notified me and said, 'don't tell anyone until the White House announces it,'" she said.
The award included a check for $10,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. in mid October where she attended professional development conferences as well as the awards banquet.
"It's a huge honor that I'd be chosen over all these nominees and for me, it's confirmation that I'm doing what I'm supposed to be doing," White said.
White was nominated for the award by Joel White, a local AMSTI math specialist and former winner of the Presidential Award himself.
"We'd worked together a long time and he'd won in 2015," White said. "I'm certainly following a great math educator and I think this speaks well of our area."
The elementary math award winner was Sue Noah from Athens.
