ROGERSVILLE — Not just any pizza joint can claim to be among the best in the state – but the 101 Pizzeria can.
The quaint little restaurant located just off Alabama 101 isn't such a well-kept secret anymore, as it was recently named one of the state's top 25 pizzerias.
The rankings by Big 7 Travel took all types of pizza into account, from simple on-the-go slices to pies loaded with toppings, cheese and more.
The 101 Pizzeria made the list at number 19, described as the kind of pizza that makes one "a fan for life after just one bite."
Owner Sam Kammoun said he was pleased to make the list, though he didn't do anything special to assure his spot.
"We're not a fancy place but we do everything fresh and maybe that's the difference," Kammoun said. "I cook with all fresh ingredients like I'm cooking for my family."
The listing of the state's top 25 pizzerias include those specializing in classic Italian to New York-style and everything in between.
