RUSSELLVILLE — Come August, Russellville City Schools will be operating a pre-kindergarten center at what is now Mars Hill Preschool.
The Lawrence Street facility, currently under the ownership and operation of Mars Hill Bible School, is slated to close at the end of this school year, a financial decision Mars Hill officials made last year.
Recent talks have resulted in a verbal agreement that will transfer ownership to Russellville City Schools, which will open the facility in August with six of the state's First Class Pre-K Program classrooms.
According to Russellville Superintendent Heath Grimes, cost will not be released publicly until documentation is signed. However, Grimes said the purchase is being funded by the school district's capital expense category.
"We aren't letting the project become financially burdensome, and we've worked closely with city officials on this because they provide a large portion of our funding and support us well," Grimes said.
"If we should have capital needs to address immediately in the year that our (state) capital appropriations are used for the building, we will have the city's support. Our plan is to make some modifications to the building and be ready for the start of school."
Mars Hill board chairman Kenny Lyons said the school will continue to operate its comparable preschool facilities on the Florence campus and in Muscle Shoals. Both serve baby-care through preschool-age children.
He said the closing date for the purchase has not been set, but Mars Hill will no longer operate the facility after the end of the current school year in May.
Mars Hill Bible School President Nathan Guy said he was seeking a partner who would buy the property and allow a school to continue.
Under the Russellville City Schools ownership, the facility will have the capacity to serve 108 pre-kindergarten students.
Currently, there are three pre-K classrooms all housed at West Elementary. Those classes will move out of that school and into the new building.
According to Grimes, the school district will add three more classes to fill the building. Moving the three classes out of West Elementary will free up some much-needed space at that campus.
"Right now, we're filling 54 slots and we'll double that number in August, but we need people to go ahead and sign up for the program," Grimes said. "We plan to offer before-school care and after-school care in order to better accommodate our parents. Families don't have to live in Russellville to apply."
Grimes said the city is fortunate to have the opportunity to add the space, a decision that came with much input from state Rep. Jamie Kiel and Alabama Secretary of Early Childhood Education Jeana Ross, both of whom were major supporters of the project.
"We believe in Pre-K and we know it's a game changer for children, but the problem for many districts is there's not enough space, so we're beyond grateful to be adding this facility," Grimes said.
Application for the pre-K program can be made at rcs.k12.al.us.
