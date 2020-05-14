SHEFFIELD — Melissa Ryan has built a career from her greatest passion in life, helping others, specifically young people.
At the end of June, Ryan's 36 years in education will come to a close as she retires as Sheffield High School's guidance counselor.
Even before the Sheffield graduate's tenure began at her alma mater 13 years ago, she was making a difference in the lives of children.
Early in her marriage, she and her husband, Mike, were house parents at the Methodist Children's Home in Florence.
"That got me interested in working with at-risk kids," she said Wednesday.
She went on to work in adult education, then as a counselor at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
She was the college's director of the Youth Success Program and later coordinated the dual enrollment program, both jobs that required her to work with high school students in the five-county area.
"I remember thinking, 'I really want to do this and work with kids this age.'"
She was also raising four children, all boys.
"I've certainly always loved children and my career passion just evolved into wanting to see them thrive," Ryan said. "I'd have a child come to me in ninth grade with no hopes of going to college and that child ends up getting a full scholarship to the University of Alabama. That's the win."
Ryan said her goal when she came to Sheffield High was to help kids that weren't being reached.
"That was my purpose for being here, to change things and break down barriers," she said.
Ryan considers the school's addition of the advanced placement program her single greatest achievement for one simple reason — it provided all students the opportunity to do well and succeed.
"Our lower-income students needed this opportunity, too. We even have some (former) students about to graduate from medical school, and I couldn't be prouder of them, " she said.
But with 11 grandchildren, Ryan said it's time to turn her attention more toward family.
"I'll miss the faculty here that's more like family, and I'll miss helping these babies achieve their dreams because that's what's kept me going, but it's time."
Principal Joey Burch said nobody loves Sheffield High, the people in it, and the community more than Ryan.
"She's irreplaceable, but I understand her decision to leave," Burch said. "I also know she's struggled to even make the decision to retire.
"She has truly increased the opportunities for our students, was the driving force in our AP program and, mostly, she's been the one whose driven home the fact that all our kids are capable of great things."
He added that for years Sheffield High has been at the top in the state of students completing their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) so they'd have college opportunities.
"She's the best at what she does," he said of Ryan.
Burch said he hopes to fill Ryan's position by June so the new guidance counselor can work with her before she leaves.
Ryan said retirement doesn't mean she'll no longer be living out her passion. In fact, she's planning to begin an educational consulting business, part-time, to continue helping high schoolers navigate the college preparation and selection process.
"It takes some of the stress off parents to have someone helping their kids stay on track by helping with college applications and scholarship applications," she said. "I look at it as having time to provide more help to students and parents in very specific areas, the extent to which wasn't always possible as a school counselor wearing so many different hats.
"I'll be sad to leave my Sheffield family, but I'm looking forward to the future."
