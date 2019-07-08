TUSCUMBIA — The 23rd annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride and Festival is July 19-20 at Gardiner Farm, featuring Restless Heart as the Saturday night headliner.
The festival includes trail rides, wagon rides, pony rides, concerts, auction, arts and crafts, and activities for children. There will be food vendors on site throughout the weekend as well.
April Michelle is this year's Friday night headliner/entertainer.
Since the festival began in 1996, all proceeds have gone to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. More than $2 million has been raised.
The country band Restless Heart has been together for more than 35 years with its five original members. The band's hits include "I'll Still Be Loving You," "Fast Train" and "When She Cries."
Riders have more than 25 miles of trails covering 3,000 acres.
Admission for the weekend is a $35 donation for riders; and for non-riders, $10 on July 19 and $20 on July 20. Primitive camping is available.
The farm opens at 7 a.m. on July 19 with music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Music begins at 10:30 a.m. on July 20 with an auction beginning at 3 p.m. Restless Heart takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Gardiner Farms is located at 85 Underwood Road.
