FLORENCE — Riverhill School reopens today, and officials say they're comfortable with the numerous safety protocols they've implemented.
The school that serves pre-kindergarten through sixth grade is the first in the Shoals to reopen, and they're doing so on the original timeline.
"We stuck with the original opening date thinking that if we have to close later on, at least we've gotten these days in," said Principal Mary Jane Fowler.
"We're confident that this can work with all the precautions we're taking, and the measures we've put into place."
According to Fowler, students will follow all the basic pandemic protocols of wearing masks, maintaining proper social distancing of six feet, and not touching any unnecessary surfaces.
But there are other features that Fowler says she believes give the school an advantage toward staving off COVID-19 germs.
"We're so fortunate that some significant factors were already in place, such as there being a sink in every classroom for hand-washing and an air filtering ionizer system in our classrooms," she said.
"The air coming in and going out is filtered through the ceiling units. When the school was built (in 2018), we chose to go with this filtration system, which was more expensive, simply because we thought it was best. It's a big comfort now to know we have this added protection."
Fowler believes the air system has already proven its value in that flu cases last year were minimal at the school.
In addition, the school also has a disinfecting sprayer donated by a student's family that will be used as much as needed.
The school will also be taking advantage of outdoor space with a 35- x 45-foot tent for learning opportunities. The soccer field was also recently completed so students will have access for outdoor running and exercise.
Students will arrive and leave on a staggered schedule utilizing three doors on campus. They will be asked to bring water bottles from home as water fountains will be disabled.
Students will not be allowed to eat lunch in the school's dining hall, but cafeteria employees will serve hot meals to students who will eat in their classrooms.
With all students and employees wearing face coverings, even Woody the bear, the school's mascot statue in the front foyer, is masked.
"We truly believe the students need to be in school, and we're taking our job seriously of keeping them safe," Fowler said. "We're striving to keep it as normal as we possibly can be in a pandemic. Teachers will even be making first day photos of the children for parents since they won't be allowed inside the school."
Riverhill sixth-grade teacher Bentley Anderson said sanitization has moved to the forefront this year but some factors, like flexible seating for students that encourages creativity, won't be sacrificed.
Her classroom desks are arranged in compliance with social distancing regulations and surfaces that students touch lend themselves to easy cleaning.
"I just found fabrics and surface coverings that can be easily cleaned and disinfected," she said. "I'm ready to get started and want the kids to be excited, too. We're going to be super careful, but have fun, too."
