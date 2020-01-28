The Lauderdale County school district will be making upgrades this fall that administrators say will lead to significant savings for decades to come.
The district has partnered with Schneider Electric, an energy management and operations automation company, to improve its aging infrastructure.
School officials say reductions in energy and operational expenses will be reinvested back into the school system to address critical infrastructure needs.
Though the process is still in the early stages, and the cost to the district is yet to be determined, Superintendent Jon Hatton said the district expects a 20% to 26% savings in energy costs once the projects are completed.
Schneider has partnered with other Shoals area educational entities, the most recent projects in Colbert County schools and the University of North Alabama.
Colbert County's $8.9 million investment, beginning in 2017, has saved the system more than $500,000 to date, Over a 20-year period those savings should amount to $12.6 million, according to Kyle Keith, Schneider Electric's Alabama sales team leader.
Some of the key areas that Schneider officials are evaluating in the Lauderdale system are interior/exterior lighting and building technology enhancements; heating and air conditioning system replacements and upgrades; and an updated, centralized energy management system to be in one location.
Keith said evaluation is underway throughout each of the district's facilities and will continue through mid-summer. While every project is different, he said 15% to 30% yearly reductions can be expected.
Assistant Superintendent Tim Tubbs said the process won't result in any new buildings, but updates in efficiency will go a long ways towards saving the district money, and extending the life of the facilities.
"We have over 900 H/VAC units system wide and the savings generated converting lighting to LED seems to be the wave of the future," Tubbs said.
"They're looking closely at renovating some of the areas that aren't energy efficient now."
Board member Ronnie Owens said this is the first time in a long time the board has "dug into seeing what we can get done and Schneider's brought the best plan to the table."
Air conditioning the system's seven high school gyms, while not a part of the Schneider plan, would be incorporated into the overall energy savings plan, he said.
"These updates are overdue, but Schneider is able to make guarantees we know they can deliver," Owens said.
As for funding, there are currently options on the table, according to Hatton.
A proposed statewide bond issue for public school maintenance could play a role for the district if it is approved.
Also, the school system's existing $6 million bond issue will be paid off in March. Without that indebtedness, those funds could possibly be used for the project, according to officials.
