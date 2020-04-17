Local child nutrition program officials say feeding students in unprecedented times such as now can be tricky, but there's one thing they all agree on — kids have to eat.
Sheffield Child Nutrition Program Director Blake Stone said even though school was cancelled after mid-March due to coronavirus concerns, she knew the need for food for students still existed.
The school system, like others throughout the area, began serving meals-on-the-go, careful to abide by social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"We've served over 11,000 meals since we started this," Stone said.
School districts in Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Florence are currently continuing to serve meals via drive-through pick-up, each district with its own approach to delivery.
Muscle Shoals, Colbert and Lauderdale County school systems are currently not serving meals.
Colbert and Lauderdale counties tentatively plan to begin distributing food again on April 27.
"We have found creative ways of feeding those children identified as 'in need' and have delivered food to those families, and referred them to other programs that are serving meals," said Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel.
Muscle Shoals officials said they'll re-evaluate at the end of April to decide if they'll restart their program.
Reimbursement rates for the individual programs continue to be based upon the number of students served.
Guidelines for the Seamless Summer option being used had to be adjusted — and federal waivers obtained in some cases — in order to allow for off-premises dining, as long as nutrition guidelines are followed.
When school was initially suspended in March, food on hand at each school was used to make meals for the first two weeks.
The programs at Sheffield and Florence continue to have food delivered. And even though Colbert County's schools have taken a break from delivering the meals, food trucks continue deliveries to keep the supply replenished.
"The thing is, you don't know what exactly you'll get when the truck comes because they're running low on so much," said Colbert Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director Angie Datuin.
Datuin believe that when the school system restarts its program, it must be prepared to serve a growing number of people.
"The last day we gave out food, more than 1,800 bags went out that one day. We ran out of food," she said.
"This has been most humbling. We have a high free/reduced priced-meal percentage in Colbert County, but I had no idea they'd come out like this."
The second phase of the food giveaway will go through May 18, Datuin said.
Some districts have two pick-up days per week, others have one.
The Florence system has gone from daily pickup to two days a week, but still hands out five days worth of food. Pickup locations are at Handy, Harlan, Weeden and Florence Middle School with two off-site locations — the Dream Center and the Church of the Highlands.
Florence CNP Director Tara Talmage said about 750 children are served per day. Last week alone, 7,500 meals went out, including breakfast and lunch, for each of the five days.
"Our numbers have continued to increase as time has gone on," Talmage said. "All (the school districts in the Seamless Summer program) serve anyone up to age 18."
Talmage and other child nutrition directors agreed the experience of feeding students the last few weeks has underscored the needs in the area.
Tuscumbia's food giveaways are on Mondays from Deshler Middle School with five days of breakfast and lunch included in the bags.
Director Paige Soeder said after Monday, the district will be ceasing the operation until after the COVID-19 peaks.
"We'll be discussing this week when it's safe to start back, but students will have food needs met during this time by contacting their respective school principals," she said.
School districts that normally don't meet guidelines for summer feeding programs, like Muscle Shoals and some schools in Lauderdale County, gained special qualification under new allowances brought about by COVID-19.
The Muscle Shoals district applied for the Summer Food Service Program and was granted access due to the special circumstances.
"Under this waiver, we aren't required to check eligibility," said Muscle Shoals CNP Director Betsy Speer. "That's a great thing because we can cover those families who weren't in need of help, but have now lost jobs and income. The bottom line is, we're feeding kids and that's what's important."
Speer said food boxes were given out when school ended March 16 that contained about two weeks worth of food. The week of April 6, drive-up distribution provided another week's worth of meals.
The Lauderdale County School System wasn't eligible for the Seamless Summer program due to not meeting the minimum 50% free/reduced price lunch percentage on all its campuses, according to Lori Ferguson, the district's CNP director.
Ferguson said when schools closed March 16, food at the schools combined with donated food was distributed to all families in the free/reduced status.
She said the mass distribution of all children 18 and younger couldn't happen until her district received a waiver, which it did. However, she said much of the CNP staff was in at-risk categories for coronavirus, so the decision was made "to wait until the worst (of the pandemic) was over."
She said a date hasn't been determined as to when food will be distributed in Lauderdale County, but plans are to do so at each campus.
"The churches have really stepped in and helped us when we haven't been able to offer this distribution," Ferguson said. "We're getting food in this week and will be distributing soon after.
"At this point, we're not sure about the feeding program going through the summer. We're just trying to deal with right now and get through May."
