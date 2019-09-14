TUSCUMBIA — About 1,000 students in fourth through sixth grades from around northwest Alabama had a living history lesson Friday during the 19th annual Oka Kapassa Education Day in Spring Park.
Native American storytellers, dancers, drummers and artisans from about a dozen tribes were on hand to share their individual crafts with students while educating them through stories.
The students learned about stick ball, basket, flute and jewelry making, storytelling through dance, history of Native American encampments, and foods.
Internationally known hoop dancer Lyndon Alec, of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe from Texas, told students his native language is becoming a lost art on his reservation as it isn't being taught.
"I still use my native language, a lot," he said. "Sometimes when I stumble in my language, it's the English. This is why we enjoy sharing a few words with you, to teach you so that this beautiful language won't be lost.'
Alec performed a hoop dance for students at noon, making his famous formations with multiple hoops including tumbleweeds and an eagle.
The Oka Kapassa: Return to Coldwater Festival continues today beginning at 9 a.m.
