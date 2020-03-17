The parking lots were mostly bare Monday as local schools started getting ready to close until April 6.
While some area school districts will remain open through Wednesday, others suspended classes starting today.
Local school districts reported scarce student numbers Monday with most having only 10% to 15% of the total student population showing up for class.
Muscle Shoals administrators said students have responded to the state of emergency declaration on Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey with a mixture of emotions.
"We've had students who are really concerned about the situation and others who don't show much emotion, but it's on the minds of everyone," said Muscle Shoals High School Assistant Principal Kelli Nichols.
Senior Salil Kumar said he's not surprised at the measures the government has put in place so far,. "I'm just shocked that (the coronavirus) reached Alabama so quickly."
Teachers were busy Monday finalizing the instructional plans they will be sending home with the students, and Muscle Shoals High officials were checking out Chromebooks.
Lauren McBrayer, a Muscle Shoals junior, said there isn't an option of taking a break from learning as her advanced placement coursework mandates she stay on pace.
"We're doing AP extra credit work, which is essentially preparing us for our exams," she said. "I'm concerned for other people with all this, not really for myself. It's all so undefined."
One thing that hasn't been in short supply in any local school district has been food donations from individuals, churches, businesses and other entities. The donations answered the state Department of Education's call to ensure students who depend on school meals have food while school isn't in session.
All local city and county schools have prepared food boxes for students enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs.
In Muscle Shoals, more than 70 boxes of food have been packed for students in need.
Much of that food, according to Assistant Superintendent Denise Woods, has come from other students.
"Our students and teachers have brought in bread and water and other supplies to put with items our churches have supplied," Woods said. "Our churches have been bringing in food by the truckload. We have 15 students who showed up at our central office Monday on their own accord to pack food boxes and help us distribute."
The Florence school system is also distributing food with locations established for grab-and-go breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
Meal distribution begins Wednesday with pick-up times from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at W.C. Handy School, Weeden Elementary, Harlan Elementary, Florence Middle School, Church of the Highlands at Shoals Marriott Conference Center and the Dream Center.
In Lauderdale County, communities have rallied to provide food for those most dependent on school meals.
Waterloo Principal Sabrena Malone said students on Monday were calm and quiet.
"You could feel a sadness," she said.
Students, teachers and cafeteria staff worked together to box donated food to send to families in need, as well as senior citizens in the community.
"The people of Waterloo take care of each other like an extended family," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.