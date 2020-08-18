The seventh annual Bank Independent School Share drive, held during July, raised $10,700 cash and 200 school supply items.
The drive was conducted with non-contact donation methods, one-stop collection points at Office Depot locations, and through Bank Independent Smart Swipe pledge matching.
Partner organizations such as the Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur, Sydney's Safe! Foundation in Florence, Free 2 Teach in Madison, and the departments of human resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties received the proceeds and will distribute them within their communities.
Each organization, which serves children, will receive a check for $1,783 along with items collected from their communities.
School Share is part of the bank chain's Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations and sponsorships.
