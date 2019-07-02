Bank Independent will kick off its sixth annual School Share Drive on Monday, collecting school supplies for local children through July 26.
School supplies can be dropped off at any of Bank Independent's 28 locations in north Alabama.
On July 26, Bank Independent employees will be at Walmart locations in Florence and Huntsville collecting school supplies to "Stuff the Bus," which raises awareness of the needs of local families.
The bank has also pledge to match its customers' Smart Swipe savings up to a total of $10,000 between July 24-26.
Last year's drive collected nearly 20,000 items, and bank officials say they hope to collect even more this year. Supplies are distributed through local organizations in each market.
Items needed include backpacks, headphones, notebooks, paper, pencils, glue, folders, crayons, markers and rulers.
School Share is part of the bank's Helping Hands program.
