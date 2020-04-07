Some area school districts got back to the instructional process Monday, albeit in an at-home format, three weeks after school was released amidst coronavirus concerns.
Other school districts, like Lauderdale County, will not return to instruction until the week of April 20, according to Catherine Esary, the district's new public relations coordinator hired in mid-March.
School personnel in most Shoals districts are using a variety of means for educational instruction, from paper packets to online distance learning and numerous web-based programs and teaching supplements.
In Muscle Shoals, where the delivery of most in-home instruction is via the internet, particularly for the high school, students say their new educational style went smoothly on Monday, the first day.
"I like to get my work done right then and this is a whole week's worth of work so it can seem a little stressful," said Madison Craigge, who, along with her twin sister Fallon is finishing her 11th-grade year.
"We're doing everything through Google classroom and we have other websites to use for help in some classes, so we have good resources, it's just a matter of getting used to the new schedule."
She said her trigonometry math class may be the trickiest and "maybe a little stressful" because even though her teacher posts videos of her working various problems, "you still have to email any questions you have and wait on the reply."
Fallon Craigge said the new schedule isn't as time consuming as regular school, and on Monday her math class was over before 11 a.m.
"We're on the block system which makes it easier because there are four classes as opposed to seven or eight periods a day," Fallon said.
For younger students, it's likewise a matter of getting in a routine of completing the work.
Parents like Courtney Akins, who has two children, a third-grader at McBride Elementary and a child with autism, who thrives on structure and routine.
Akins, the guidance counselor at Muscle Shoals Middle School, is no stranger to creating routine for her own children as well as children at school. Still, as a mother of two helping her children with their instruction and completion of school work sent by teachers virtually, can be taxing, particularly as she fills the role of speech therapist, occupational therapist and behavioral therapist.
"These services are provided through the school system for many families and I have complete confidence that the school system will provide all they can virtually, but we all know it's just not the same," she said. "(Special needs) children usually respond so much better to someone outside of their family. Both of my boys have wonderful teachers who've laid out clear directions and instructions."
On day one, Akins said she checked each of her son's teacher's Google classroom sites where directions were clear in reading, math and science. She said her third-grader, Luke, is "thrilled to participate in Google meet where he can (virtually) connect to his classmates and teachers."
She said she also learned by the end of day one that it's best to do their instruction time separately.
"I'll start the morning with Eli and will work with Luke afterward," she said.
She said consistency is the key for children with special needs and parents have to accept that some days will be harder than others.
"Being a parent is exhausting for all of us but with special needs parenting, it's a whole different level of exhaustion," she said.
Districts including Colbert County, Tuscumbia and Florence also started Monday, with Sheffield set to start next Monday.
Jamie Smith, who teaches math and introduction to engineering at Sheffield High School said this week is geared towards determining what equipment students need and getting it to them. It can vary from family to family, she said.
"As for my classes, it's hard to teach math online, so I'll do it in bits and pieces like I do throughout the year anyway," Smith said. "I'll be doing videos or contacting them through Zoom and Face Time to give them one-on-one instruction. And I'm pre-recording everything so they shouldn't struggle."
Smith said her daily teaching time will vary because she must be available whenever the students need her.
In Lauderale County, teachers this week are contacting parents to determine methods of instruction and preparing instructional packets. They are also in professional development this week and next week to learn safe practices in instructing students online, according to Superintendent Jon Hatton. Last week was Lauderdale County's scheduled spring break.
Packets will be available for Lauderdale students on April 17, with teachers providing instructional support April 20-May 22.
Esary said the delay in starting back instruction is due to a combination of factors.
"We certainly must follow the state's continuity plan and there was a great deal of fine-tuning to do," she said. "This effort involved a lot of teachers and a lot of families and it takes time to put this together. We have to account for our students who don't have the internet capability as well as some of our teachers. We have to make sure every student is accounted for in this instructional process."
