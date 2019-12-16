Several area schools are dismissing early today due to the threat of inclement weather, including the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Lauderdale County Schools, Mars Hill Bible School and Legacy Christian Academy in Killen will close at 12:30 p.m.
Colbert and Franklin County Schools, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Russellville and Tuscumbia city schools will close at 1 p.m.
Florence Pre-K through sixth grade will dismiss at noon with all other Florence schools at 12:45 p.m.
Tuscumbia's school board meeting scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for noon Tuesday.
