Two Shoals area schools have been designated an Alabama 200 Bicentennial "School of Excellence."
Kilby Laboratory School in Florence and G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia were selected for the honor as Congressional District representatives.
The honor of selection includes a monetary prize for both schools, a bronze commemorative statue and reception with Gov. Kay Ivey next month.
Twenty-one schools in the state were selected, with three chosen from each Congressional District.
The winning schools were chosen from among the state's 200 schools in Alabama already distinguished as Alabama 200 Bicentennial Schools. Those schools, all grant recipients, offer educational programs and activities throughout the year in conjunction with the state's Bicentennial celebration.
Kilby Director Eric Kirkman credited his staff for "doing a tremendous job exposing our students to the wonderful rick Alabama history that exists right here in our own backyard," adding that to have two schools in the same area representing the Congressional District is something in which the entire Shoals area can be proud.
