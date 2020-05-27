MUSCLE SHOALS — The Muscle Shoals school board, in a called meeting this morning, named Scott Goodwin principal of Muscle Shoals Middle School.
Goodwin, a 33-year veteran educator, is coming to Muscle Shoals from Winfield Middle School where he has served as principal the past eight years.
Goodwin will start on July 1. He replaces Kevin Davis who was recently named principal of Muscle Shoals High School.
