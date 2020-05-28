MUSCLE SHOALS — Scott Goodwin has been named the new principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School.
Goodwin, 57, has been principal of Winfield Middle School the past eight years. He will begin his new position on July 1.
He is replacing Kevin Davis. Davis has been named principal of Muscle Shoals High School, replacing Chad Holden, who was appointed in April as the system's new superintendent.
"It's been a bit of a domino effect for sure but, regardless, he's the right fit for that school," Holden said, adding that Goodwin met most of the school's faculty during a Wednesday morning meeting and was well received.
Holden said Goodwin will also serve as the school's athletic director. His salary is $100,705 with an additional $3,000 supplement as athletic director.
Goodwin's 33-year career in education has included 21 years as a classroom teacher and 12 as an administrator. He was assistant principal at Winfield Middle School for four years prior to being named principal in 2012.
There are similarities between Winfield Middle School and Muscle Shoals Middle School. Winfield was the first middle school in Alabama to gain STEM certification. Muscle Shoals Middle School was the second.
"Winfield is a very special, unique place with high expectations of the schools, which are kind of the crowned jewels, and Muscle Shoals is the bigger version of that," Goodwin said. "I wouldn't want to go anywhere that there isn't the expectation to be the best. I always want to be pushed to be better."
Goodwin said his goal for his first year in Muscle Shoals is to watch and learn.
"I'll just stay out of the way and not mess anything up," he said jokingly, adding that any necessary tweaks and new ideas will be implemented in the appropriate time and with collaboration.
Goodwin said he found his niche at the middle school level, a time, he said, "when kids go through the most changes."
"I found my place and my people in middle school and it's simply where I enjoy being," Goodwin said.
He said he knows the Shoals area well, having been a student at the University of North Alabama and having two children who graduated from there.
"I really love the area and look forward to being there," he said.
Holden said Muscle Shoals Middle School is headed in the right direction, and Goodwin will continue the good work.
"There's always been a strong focus on math and science there, but when I surveyed the faculty before this (search), the common theme was a desire for a leader whose focus is on people and relationships," Holden said. "These are really formative years for kids and Goodwin leads that transition well."
