MUSCLE SHOALS — The city's school board is sticking to its timeline in securing a new superintendent by utilizing a virtual format.
Superintendent Brian Lindsey will retire after this school year.
At noon on Tuesday, the board will hold a virtual meeting due to the state mandated limitations on gatherings. The public may watch online by selecting the link provided at mscs.k12.al.us.
Board president, Farrell Southern, said the board will announce the name of the three finalists on Tuesday during that meeting. Minutes from the meeting will be posted by the end of the day.
Southern said there were seven applicants for the position, perhaps less than there would have been without the COVID-19 pandemic in play.
"We were pleased with the applicants, all good candidates," Southern said, adding that another factor could be that there are currently seven superintendent openings around the state.
Interviews, which are yet to be scheduled, will not be held in person. Instead, the top three candidates will receive the questions and their responses will be made available to the public online.
"People just aren't traveling in this current environment, and we've tried to make this process as easy on everyone as possible," Southern said.
The board is scheduled to hold another virtual meeting April 20, at which time a candidate will be voted upon and named.
