MUSCLE SHOALS — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 711, Local 65, signed 10 machinist apprentices this week on the Shoals campus of Northwest-Shoals Community College.
The 10 signees are part of the IAMAW Machinist apprenticeship program at the college. The program is a non-credit pathway to a career as a machinist for the TVA Power Service Shop in Muscle Shoals.
The apprentices will begin a four-year training program that includes 1,200 hours of classroom training and 6,400 hours of on-the-job training.
Apprentices take classes two nights a week at Northwest-Shoals and work for the TVA Power Service Shop during the day.
It's the second class of students to start the apprenticeship. The inaugural class began last December.
