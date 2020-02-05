MUSCLE SHOALS — In celebration of February being Career Tech Month, the school system's second-graders got a firsthand look Tuesday at all the Muscle Shoals Career Academy has to offer.
Career Coach Amy Dodson said students learned about all programs, including welding, cosmetology, engineering, health sciences, multimedia, information technology, automotive technology, carpentry, drafting, and education and training.
High school students from each discipline helped the younger students with hands-on activities at each station.
The event is designed to give the younger students a glimpse into what is available, not only classes in their later years of school, but also possible careers.
