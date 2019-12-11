MUSCLE SHOALS — If there's one thing Hayden Scott loves, it's his comfortable bed.
The Highland Park Elementary second-grader recently had the opportunity to assure that other children also have comfortable beds by donating the contents of his piggy bank.
As a service project this month, the school is collecting money for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Shoals organization, which builds quality beds and provides all the bedding to children who don't have their own.
Highland Park Principal Wes Pounders said the collection project began last week. Donations are being collected school wide this week.
"We really wanted our kids to have the opportunity to actually help assemble the beds but because the organization's volunteers only work on the weekends we couldn't," Pounders said.
"So we decided to collect as much money for them as possible and the kids are going to count and sort hardware for putting them together. That activity also fits into our STEM program here at school very nicely."
As for Scott, he said he was on board from the very first mention. His teacher, Ashley Condra, explained the project to her class prior to the first day of collection last Monday. She said her students' excitement was over the top.
Scott said he couldn't get the project off his mind and that he told his dad of his burning passion to help.
"I was in my bed and it was comfy and I just couldn't stop thinking about all those kids who don't have beds, and then I thought, gosh, they might not even have blankets and I have to do something," Scott said. "So I did."
Scott bagged the contents of his piggy bank – all the biggest coins – and brought $51 in quarters to donate.
The school's technology teacher, Janet Burnett, took a video of Scott as he was counting his money.
On the video he explains how difficult it would be to not have a bed saying, "I wouldn't get to lay down and stuff or be comfy, which is one of my favorite things to do."
He goes on to say how much money he brought from his bank, $51 and one nickel, which he had forgotten where he put it.
Condra said all was good, though, as she later found the misplaced nickel.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization posted the video to its website and since last week it has drawn more than 12,000 views.
Condra said the students took special pride in the project, particularly since it helps other children.
"Hayden and this whole class has really been on board with the project and we're still collecting money every day," she said. "They have the sweetest hearts and love to give."
Scott's best buddy and classmate Bentley Herston said he had a feeling Hayden was going to come through in a big way.
"I wasn't surprised when he brought all that money because I knew he was really, really thinking about those kids," Herston said. "I mean, these kids just need somewhere to sleep."
