TUSCUMBIA — It was a need that was a long time being filled for the Deshler High School marching band: a truck for transporting equipment.
Thanks to PolyPac, Inc. of Sheffield, the band now has a truck large enough to transport all instruments and props to every performance location.
The industrial storage company has been loaning a truck to the band for its out-of-town performances. But when it came time to sell one of its 24-foot long GMC trucks, the company's general manager, Roger Meyer, thought donation would be a better idea.
"I had one to sell, they clearly needed one, so here it is," Meyer said.
Band director Craig Weeks said the truck holds twice as much as the trailer they've used for years.
"I was so appreciative of their generosity in loaning us the truck to use, then to receive this donation was just a real gift," Weeks said.
Galin Taylor, the band's assistant director said there have been multiple shows in the past that had to go without some props and equipment because there simply wasn't room to haul it all.
"This is just the largest case of community helping community," Taylor said.
The 2000 model truck is valued at around $10,000, Meyer estimates.
Weeks said it will be ready to go next football season and he is currently seeking sponsors for decorative wrap for its outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.