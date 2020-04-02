SHEFFIELD — The City Council has moved its scheduled Monday meeting date to April 13 at 5 p.m.
Officials also announced the April 13 meeting will likely be conducted in a virtual format.
Mayor Ian Sanford said the postponement is due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
