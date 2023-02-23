SHEFFIELD — Sheffield High School students in Karen King's culinary class are taking their job of preparing for Friday night's Bulldog Winter Wonderland Ball seriously.
The second annual event is an opportunity for students in the school's Launch Academy special needs class to participate in a formal party that is focused on dancing, good food and other fun activities specifically geared toward them.
The Bulldog Ball was established when the Shoals Night to Shine event was limited to in-home celebrations because of COVID concerns..
"The students had such a wonderful time that we knew we wanted the event to continue," said Launch teacher Tara Collins. "It's a way to celebrate these students with a really nice, fun event, sort of like a prom, where they are the guests of honor."
The students' parents can escort the students as well as their "Bulldog buddy," other students who are paired up with Launch students to assist them throughout the evening.
King's culinary students spent their class time on Wednesday preparing a few of the menu items in festive winter-themed colors and shapes.
The students will spend today and Friday finishing the food with such delicacies as chocolate dipped pretzels and Oreo's, peanut butter balls, cupcakes, sausage balls, ham and cheese sliders, fruit and white chocolate dipped strawberries.
"We really do it up right and those of us who also volunteer to help at the ball really love it because we get to see them enjoy all the food we made," said culinary student Janiya Hudson.
King said the Bulldogs helping Bulldogs activity is one of the most enjoyable events the school does all year — for everyone involved.
"Our kids truly enjoy it as much as the Launch Academy students," King said. "All the (Launch) students have to do is show up and have fun."
